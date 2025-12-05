An aria from pansori Sugungga / Jisangdaemok / Isudaeyeop Dongjitdal

Pansori Sugungga is a story about how the turtle tricks the rabbit to come to the underwater palace of the sea king so that the king can get the rabbit liver to cure his illness. Seeing how the turtle tried to con the rabbit into following the marine creature to the sea, a fox attempts to dissuade the rabbit by making him realize that a land animal cannot live underwater and living in a foreign country can be quite dangerous. When the rabbit notifies the turtle that he is not going to the sea king’s palace, the turtle nonchalantly tells the rabbit that he won’t try to stop him from throwing away his good fortune. Dismayed by the turtle’s indifference, the rabbit begs the sea creature to take him to see the sea king lest he misses out on the chance of a lifetime. But in fact, the rabbit was walking into a certain death. Just like the rabbit in Sugungga, some people are so greedy that they won’t listen to the sound advice of those around them. Let’s listen to pansori diva Oh Jeong-suk singing the part where the rabbit follows the turtle to a certain doom.

An aria from pansori Sugungga/ Sung by Oh Jeong-suk, druk by Kim Chung-man





This week’s artist is female gukgeuk국극 star Cho Young-suk. She was born in 1934, so she turned ninety-one this year. Her music career started in 1951 when she joined a female gukgeuk company at age 17. Even after 74 years, she still performs on stage and serves as an inspiration to younger gugak musicians. In fact, Cho Young-suk read the opening narration in last year’s hit TV series “Jeongnyeon정년: The Star Is Born”.

Her father was master singer Cho Mong-sil조몽실, but her mother, fearing that her daughter would grow up to become an entertainer like her husband, took Cho Young-suk to live far away in Wonsan, Hamgyeong-do Province, where she lived until the Korean War broke out. When the war made her life difficult, she joined a female gukgeuk company at the behest of her cousin living in Gwangju. That theater troupe was led by Im Chun-aeng임춘앵, the icon of female gukgeuk, and it was where she was reunited with her father who was teaching voice music to troupe members.

Although she had belonged to a theater club in school, she was a complete novice in song and dance. She was trained hard by her father and Im Chun-aeng and the first role she got after two years of hard training was Bangja in pansori Chunhyangga. She then became the most sought-after gukgeuk star, but sadly, the golden age of gukgeuk didn’t last long. Luckily, however, Cho Young-suk learned baltal or the foot mask theater, a sort of Korean traditional puppet show featuring a mask put on the performer’s foot. Not long after she started studying baltal, she became its official successor and eventually she was designated as the practitioner of baltal in 2012.

A great number of new songs were written as various stories were dramatized for female gukgeuk productions. Cho Young-suk has steadily revived the songs and recorded them in albums to this day. Today, we’ll listen to Cho Young-suk and her students sing “Jisangdaemok지상대목” from the gukgeuk production “Gyeonwu견우 and Jiknyeo직녀.”

Jisangdaemok/ Sung by Cho Young-suk





A gisaeng of the Joseon period wasn’t just someone who poured drinks or worked as an escort for gentlemen. A gisaeng was supposed to be intelligent enough to carry on a conversation with a seonbi선비, a general term for Confucian scholars, and also talented in poetry, painting, song and dance and even playing musical instruments. A gisaeng could be called a ‘myeonggi명기,’ a renowned gisaeng, only when she was exceptional in various fields. The most admired among all the Joseon-era gisaengs was Hwang Jin-i황진이, who wrote a sijo poem titled “Dongjitdal동짓달” or November. Although we know it today only as a poem, it was written as lyrics to a song. The poem was sung to the tune of Isudaeyeop이수대엽, one of the longest and slowest traditional songs. It takes only about thirty seconds to read the sijo poem comprised of 45 characters, but roughly ten minutes to sing it. A winter night is usually long, and it may feel even longer when waiting for the beloved to come. Let’s listen to Kim Na-ri singing Isudaeyeop Dojitdal.