Part 37. BTS and the Rise of K-pop as a Global Cultural Phenomenon

The Beginning of K-pop and the First Idol Generation

The debut and rise of Seo Taiji and Boys in 1992 marked a turning point in Korean pop music. By blending hip hop, rock, and dance music with teen-oriented themes, the group reshaped the industry and introduced youth culture to the mainstream.

Building on this foundation, first-generation idol groups such as H.O.T. and Sechs Kies dominated Korea’s music scene in the late 1990s. In the 2000s, following BoA’s breakthrough success, second-generation stars like TVXQ and Wonder Girls rose to prominence, gaining widespread popularity in Japan and Southeast Asia and helping to propel K-pop onto the global stage.





Seo Taiji and Boys, H.O.T., Sechs Kies, TVXQ, BOA

Psy and the Global Impact of “Gangnam Style” In 2012, Psy’s “Gangnam Style” broke away from the typical K-pop formula yet captured worldwide attention after going viral on YouTube. The song not only sparked global interest in K-pop but also marked the moment when American media began covering the genre extensively. Widely regarded as a cultural milestone, “Gangnam Style” became both a gateway and a crucial stepping stone in K-pop’s global expansion.





Psy’s “Gangnam Style”

Horse dance in “Gangnam Style” became a worldwide fad

The Emergence of BTS and the Global Expansion of K-pop BTS debuted in 2013 with the single “No More Dream” and quickly rose to global fame. Their breakthrough came in 2017 with the Billboard Top Social Artist Award, followed by a historic milestone in 2020 when they became the first Korean act to reach number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Several of their later releases also topped the chart, solidifying their position as international superstars. What set BTS apart was their ability to connect deeply with fans. They structured their albums as interconnected narratives and infused their music with socially conscious themes. These messages resonated worldwide, leading to appearances at the United Nations, participation in global campaigns, and inspiring their fanbase, ARMY, to engage in social activism. Through this unique blend of artistry and advocacy, BTS’s influence has extended far beyond entertainment, shaping cultural conversations and leaving a lasting impact on society.





BTS

BTS named the South Korean Special Presidential

Envoy for Future Generations and Culture, 2021

BTS performance of ‘Permission to Dance’ held in front of the UN building, 2021

The Return of BTS and Expectations for K-pop During BTS’s military service hiatus, the K-pop industry underwent rapid changes. Fourth- and fifth-generation idols rose to prominence, shaping new trends and expanding the genre’s global reach. One notable milestone was BLACKPINK’s Rosé, who earned a 2026 Grammy nomination for Song of the Year with “APT.” Now, anticipation surrounds BTS’s reunion. Their comeback is drawing immense attention from fans and the global music market, with many eager to see how their individual journeys and evolving artistry wlil shape the next chapter of K-pop. The group’s return is widely regarded as a key indicator of the genre’s sustained growth and continued global expansion.



