North Korea Promotes Wheat, Jajangmyeon Gains Popularity

Jajangmyeon, the iconic black bean noodles, is reportedly experiencing a surge in popularity in North Korea. In Pyongyang, more restaurants are now serving the dish, drawing a growing number of customers.





While jajangmyeon carries deep cultural significance in South Korea, its presence in the North has long been limited to Pyongyang, with wider appeal only beginning to emerge in recent years.





This rising popularity is closely tied to government efforts to encourage consumption of wheat‑based foods. Promoting flour products is not new in North Korea, a nation that has consistently struggled with rice shortages.





The broader aim behind this push is to ease chronic food insecurity. Yet whether flour promotion can truly address the nation’s long‑standing challenges remains open to debate.





Today, we explore the intriguing rise of jajangmyeon in North Korea — and what it reveals about the state’s drive to reshape eating habits through wheat consumption.