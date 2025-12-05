Amazing Grace / Daegam Taryeong / Impromptu Sanjo

John Newton, born in London in 1725, became a sailor like his father. Back then, one way to make a lot of money for a sailor was not fishing, but slave trading. Newton also became the captain of a slave ship, so his life could have been called successful if not for a storm his ship met in the middle of an ocean. The only thing a human being could do at the moment of life or death was to pray. Believing that his desperate and heartfelt prayer was what saved his life, Newton started reading the Bible to thank the grace of God. Not long after, he was ordained an Anglican priest. He is known to have written “Amazing Grace” to repent of his years as a slave ship owner. The song’s famous lyrics go, “Amazing grace, how sweet the sound that saved a wretch like me. I once was lost but now am found. Was blind, but now I see.” The willingness to look back at one’s mistake and be penitent of one’s sin is perhaps the greatest gift that God gave to human beings. Christmas is not that far away. People these days don’t seem too excited or tend to splurge like before, but children still look forward to Santa Claus and the gifts he may bring them. This may be a good time to look back at ourselves and ask forgiveness for the wrongs we might have committed. Let’s listen to Lee Seulgi playing “Amazing Grace” on the gayageum.

Amazing Grace/ Gayageum by Lee Seulgi





This week’s artist is master singer and shaman priestess Kim Yu-gam. She was the practitioner of Korea’s intangible cultural asset Seoul Saenamgut새남굿 shamanistic ritual. Seoul Saenamgut, a rite to lead a soul to the other side, is a tightly organized ceremony with much visually delightful elements. There are two types of shaman priestesses – one type is ‘gangsinmu강신무’ from the north of Seoul who is possessed by a spirit and the other is ‘seseupmu세습무’ meaning an inherited shaman, from the south of Seoul who is born into a family of shamans. Kim Yu-gam’s mother was a famous shaman priestess, who was supposedly powerful enough to perform a national shaman ritual. Kim Yu-gam is said to have been possessed by a spirit when she was only six years old while playing house by her mother’s side. Her brother was so frightened at the sight that he slapped her in the face, which paralyzed her legs for many months thereafter. At age nine, she officially became a shaman priestess after accepting the spirit at an initiation ceremony and learned the trade from her mother.

Kim Yu-gam was also a very good singer, winning a prize at a nationwide folk arts contest at age 13 in 1937. She was named the first practitioner of Seoul Saenamgut in 1996 and worked hard to produce young Saenamgut practitioners to follow in her footstep. She was particularly good at “Daegam Taryeong대감타령.” The term ‘daegam’ refers to a nobleman and several daegam roles are featured in Seoul Saenamgut ceremony. It’s hard to distinguish the roles these noblemen play in the shaman ceremony, but they are considered powerful ancestral spirits. People believed that offering sincere prayers to these ancestral spirits would grant them many good fortunes. Let’s listen to Kim Yu-gam singing “Daegam Taryeong.”

Daegam Taryeong/ Sung by Kim Yu-gam





Many people mistakenly think that Ureuk우륵 is the one who created the gayageum. But according to ancient records, the gayageum’s true inventor was was King Gasil가실 of Gaya가야 and Ureuk was actually the composer to wrote music suited to the instrument. When the kingdom of Gaya fell, Ureuk took the gayageum and sought asylum in Silla신라. The string instrument retained its original shape for more than a millennium until the sanjo gayageum was created in the late Joseon period. The sanjo gayageum is smaller than its formal version. Also, its strings are thinner and placed closer together to allow a faster and more versatile performance. When western music was imported into Korea, gayageum musicians needed a gayageum version capable of making louder and more varied sounds. Thus, gayageums with a greater number of strings were introduced. The original version has twelve strings while the modern versions have as many as twenty-five strings. The gayageum strings used to be made of silk threads, but these days synthetic fibers are used for the 25-string gayageum and even metal strings for the metal gayageum. Today, we’ll listen to a metal gayageum piece. Metal strings are said to produce a higher and clearer sound, and its reverberation is said to last quite long, making it more suited to dance performances. Let’s listen to Kim Young-jae playing “Impromptu Sanjo” with the metal gayageum.