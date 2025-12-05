Part 38. K-Classical Music Evolving into a Global Brand

K-Classical Music Reaches the Global Stage

In 2025, Korea’s classical music stature was confirmed on the world stage. Maestro Chung Myung-whun was appointed as the next music director of La Scala in Italy, one of the world’s three greatest opera houses. Since its opening in 1778, no Asian had ever held the post – a symbolic milestone showing that K-classical has reached the very center of global classical music.

At the same time, world-renowned soprano Jo Sumi received France’s highest cultural honor, the Commandeur of the Order of Arts and Letters, reaffirming the international prestige of Korean vocal music.





Conductor Myung-whun with the KBS Symphony Orchestra (left),

soprano Jo Sumi (right)

ⓒ KBS



The History of K-Classical Music Korea’s classical music journey began in the 1960s with the first generation of masters stepping onto the world stage. Pianist Paik Kun-woo gained recognition in New York and Paris for his profound interpretations, while composer Yun Isang earned international fame with his original modern works. The Chung trio – violinist Chung Kyung-wha, cellist Chung Myung-hwa, and pianist Chung Myung-whun – showcased the potential of Korean performers internationally and laid the foundation for what would become K-classical.





KBS Symphony Orchestra

ⓒ KBS

The Breakthrough of the K-Classical Era From the 2000s onward, young performers began drawing global attention with impressive results in major international competitions. In 2015, pianist Cho Seong-jin became the first Korean to win the Chopin Competition – a landmark victory that reshaped the trajectory of K-Classical. In 2022, pianist Lim Yunchan captured the Van Cliburn Competition as its youngest-ever champion, sparking worldwide acclaim and revealing new possibilities for Korean classical music.





Pianist Cho Seong-jin, winner of the 2015 Chopin Competition (left),

pianist Lim Yunchan, winner of the 2022 Van Cliburn Competition (right)

What Fuels K-Classical Growth Experts highlight several factors behind this rapid growth: systematic talent discovery, strong educational institutions such as the Korea National University of Arts, and an environment rich in performance opportunities. More recently, albums by Korean performers have been nominated for international classical music awards, further solidifying the stature of K-Classical. It is no longer a passing trend – it has become a major pillar of the global classical scene.



