What December 24 Means in N. Korea

Christmas has evolved beyond its religious roots, becoming a day when families and friends gather to celebrate. Yet in North Korea, Christmas Eve — December 24 — carries a very different weight, one rooted in politics rather than festivity.





For North Koreans, the date marks two major anniversaries: the appointment of former leader Kim Jong‑il as Supreme Commander of the military, and the birthday of Kim Jong‑suk, the first wife of regime founder Kim Il‑sung. As a result, Christmas Eve is overshadowed entirely by these national commemorations.





Kim Jong‑suk is revered as a national icon, affectionately called “Mother” by North Koreans. She is honored as one of the “Three Generals of Mount Baekdu” and celebrated as an “Immortal Hero” alongside her husband and son.





Although North Korea’s constitution formally guarantees freedom of religion, the reality is far more restrictive. Protestant churches do exist in Pyongyang, but they largely serve propaganda purposes. In practice, Christmas is not recognized in the country.





Let us now explore what December 24 truly signifies in North Korea and the reasons behind its extensive commemorations.