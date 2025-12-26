Czardas / Seong Geum-yeon style gayageum sanjo / Georyeongsan Mountain

Korean students learn that traditional Korean music relies on pentatonic or five-note scales, so many people mistakenly think that there are only five notes used in Korean music. However, Korean music has twelve notes like western music. In fact, Park Yeon박연, who was in charge of music during King Sejong’s reign in the early to mid-15th century, was known to have used a scientific rhythm calculation method to create accurate-sounding notes. Korean music is known to use pentatonic scales because five out of twelve notes are most heavily played. But these notes are a little different from the meantone system of western music, so those more familiar with western music tend to think that the notes in Korean music are inaccurate.

A unique feature of Korean instruments is that they can give a wide range of variations to the tune unlike, for example, the piano which can produce only fixed tunes. A traditional musician can make varied sounds by pressing down on the strings or pulling them a bit harder for string instruments or, in case of wind instruments, by playing with the head lifted or bowed down. This way, traditional Korean musicians can perform even western classical music. Here’s haegeum artist An Soo-lyun performing “Czardas.”

Czardas/ Haegeum by An Soo-lyun





This week’s artist is master gayageum performer Ji Seong-ja. She is the practitioner of Jeollabuk-do전라북도 Province’s intangible cultural asset gayageum sanjo. She comes from a family of illustrious musicians – her mother was Seong Geum-yeon성금연, a practitioner of gayageum sanjo of her own renown, and her father Ji Yeong-hee지영희, the practitioner of sinawi시나위, an improvisational style of Korean instrumental music. Her father was a talented piri피리 and haegeum해금 player but also the pioneer of folk music collection and archiving. Consequently, Ji Seong-ja and her siblings had the privilege of playing with various musical instruments such as the gayageum, janggu장구, and yanggeum양금 since they were young.

Ji Seong-ja, having learned music from her mother, was already skilled enough to hold a solo concert when she was in high school. She was touring overseas when she met a Japanese interpreter whom she married later. After settling down in Japan, her career in Korea naturally waned while she performed more actively in Japan. She collaborated with Japanese musicians and taught gayageum at Korean schools in Japan or Korean YMCA. A Korean-Japanese writer wrote a book about a Korean resident in Japan who was undergoing an identity crisis, and it is said that this character was inspired by Ji Seong-ja.

As she built her career in Japan, she realized that she needed to study more about the gayageum. Her mother, Seong Geum-yeon, who had immigrated to Hawaii with her husband by then, developed her sanjo tunes to reflect her changed lifestyle and growing career. So, Ji Seong-ja traveled between Japan and Hawaii to study under her mother and returned to Korea in the 1990s to continue her musical career. Let’s listen to Ji Seong-ja’s performance of Seong Geum-yeon style gayageum sanjo.

Seong Geum-yeon style gayageum sanjo/ Gayageum by Ji Seong-ja, janggu by Jeong Cheol-ho





Beompae is a general term for all music, especially the songs, performed during a Buddhist ceremony. Unlike the Buddhist chants you hear when you visit a temple, a professionally trained beompae-singing monk makes a very distinct sound. Beompae is known to have been sung in as early as the early 8th century during the reign of King Gyeongdeok경덕 of Silla신라, but became more popularized about a century later when senior Buddhist monk Jingamseonsa진감선사 returned from studying in China. It is written on his tombstone that “The monk excelled at beompae, and his voice was said to be like jade beads rolling on a golden tray. Students eager to learn filled the school, and the master never neglected his teaching. Even now, in our country, those who seek to master the profundity of beompae strive to imitate the sounds he left behind. How could this not be regarded as teaching and guiding others through sound?” This tribute suggests that beompae wasn’t sung for enjoyment but for human enlightenment. Today, we’ll listen to “Georyeongsan거령산 Mountain,” a beompae song that is performed very slowly by lengthening each syllable of the words. Here’s Monk Songam송암 singing “Gyeryeongsan Mountain.”