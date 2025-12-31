Part 39. Han Kang receives Korea’s first Nobel Prize in Literature and opens the era of K-literature

Han Kang becomes the first Asian woman writer to win the Nobel Prize in Literature

Han Kang became the first Asian woman writer to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2024. Her works, such as “Haman Acts” and “We Do Not Part” which dealt mostly with historical traumas, are applauded by the world literary community for elevating human dignity and issue of memory with poetic prose. Her award is rated not only as a personal achievement but also as an event that demonstrated to the world the excellence of Korean literature.





Award ceremony for the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2024, Han Kang

ⓒ KBS

The literary world of Han Kang Han Kang caught the attention of the literary world with her poem “Winter of Seoul” and debuted with short story “The Scarlet Anchor.” Since then, she explored human violence and silence, and the suffering souls in “Vegetarian,” “Greek Lessons,” and “The Wind Blows, Go.” “The Vegetarian,” in particular, won the 2016 International Man Booker Prize for using symbols and allegories to explain a woman’s choice to resist violence. Han Kang’s literature is characterized by her poetic prose featuring restrained sentences and meaningful vacuums.





(Left) Writer Han Seung-won, Han Kang’s father (Right) Han Kang when she won the 2016 Int’l Booker Prize with her translator Deborah Smith ⓒ KBS

Int’l Man Booker Prize for “The Vegetarian”

ⓒ KBS

The reputation of Korean literature in the world stage before Han Kang Korean literature had been gaining steady attention overseas even before Han Kang. Works by Hwang Sok-yong, Shin Kyung-sook, and Kim Young-ha have been translated into foreign languages to earn the attention of international readers, and poet Ko Un and writer Hwang Sok-yong had even been shortlisted for the Nobel Prize in Literature. But it is also true that Korean literature had long been regarded as marginal literature with potential due to the limitations in translation and distribution.





Literature Translation Institute of Korea

ⓒ KBS

K-literature gains momentum since Han Kang Since Han Kang’s Nobel honor, Korean literature underwent change in the global market. Writers like Chung Bora and Kim Hyesoon were nominated for international literary awards and courted by foreign publishers, and Korean literature sections and promotional events are being expanded at bookstores and global events. Korean literature is solidifying its presence on the world stage, powered by the support from the Literature Translation Institute of Korea, multilingual translation infrastructure, global popularity of Korean cultural contents. Han Kang winning the Nobel Prize in Literature is regarded as a decisive event that ushered in the era of K-literature.





(Left) Poet Kim Hyesoon (Right) Writer Chung Bora’s “Cursed Bunny”

ⓒ KBS