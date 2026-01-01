Menu Content

H1-KEY to release new single

2026-01-01

K-POP Connection

ⓒ Choi Creative Lab Ent.

H1-KEY will release a new single, “Not Like a Movie,” on Jan. 5 to mark its fourth debut anniversary. 

The song is the quartet’s first release in about seven months, following its fourth EP “Lovestruck” from June. According to its label, the track compares life to a movie, hinting at the group’s next musical chapter. 

H1-KEY debuted in January 2022 with its first single “Athletic Girl.”

