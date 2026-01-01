H1-KEY to release new single

[4K] On the way to Music Bank year-end SpecialㅣGirl Group (뮤직뱅크 출근길 연말결산 걸그룹 2025)
H1-KEY will release a new single, “Not Like a Movie,” on Jan. 5 to mark its fourth debut anniversary.
The song is the quartet’s first release in about seven months, following its fourth EP “Lovestruck” from June. According to its label, the track compares life to a movie, hinting at the group’s next musical chapter.
H1-KEY debuted in January 2022 with its first single “Athletic Girl.”
