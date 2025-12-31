9th Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea

ⓒ KBS News

North Korea is expected to convene the ninth Congress of the Workers’ Party soon.





Within the North Korean political system, a party congress is far more than a routine political gathering. It reaffirms the nation's overarching policy direction and outlines the political, economic, and diplomatic strategies that will guide the regime for the next five years - effectively serving as its blueprint for governance.





Unsurprisingly, the party congress exerts significant influence over North Korean politics, both domestically and internationally.





Domestically, the regime is likely to use the congress to further consolidate power by transforming the ruling party into a more robust and systematically organized governing body, ultimately reinforcing Kim Jong‑un’s one‑man rule.





Internationally, North Korea is expected to maintain a hard‑line posture, keeping the possibility of dialogue with the United States open while continuing to distance itself from South Korea.





Let's explore why the Workers’ Party congress holds such importance and what policy directions may emerge from this upcoming event.