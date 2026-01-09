Cheonnyeonmanse / Perhaps I Become the Wind / Seowujet Sori

The Korean people have long been known to be good at having fun. According to ancient Chinese records, Korean people enjoyed singing and dancing for many days while holding a memorial ceremony to their ancestors. However, people, especially those belonging to the upper class, didn’t go wild when entertaining themselves like this. Instead, gentlemen would write poems, paint pictures, or listen to music. Such refined entertainment was called ‘pungryu풍류’ and the music played at such times ‘pungryu music.’

Pungryu music which consisted of a collection of instrumental or vocal music pieces was performed by a small number of musicians in a confined space like a room or a pavilion. The number of music pieces performed can be adjusted depending on the circumstances.

“Yeongsanhoisang영산회상,” the iconic pungryu instrumental music, is comprised of nine pieces and takes forty-five minutes in general to perform them all. But if that wasn’t enough, musicians would perform “Cheonnyeonmanse천년만세,” a collection of three fast-paced cheerful pieces which is often used as background music for traditional wedding scenes featured in historical dramas. Let’s listen to the Sookmyung Gayageum Orchestra performing “Cheonnyeonmanse.”

Cheonnyeonmanse/ Performed by the Sookmyung Gayageum Orchestra





This week’s artist is gayageum virtuoso Park Soona, who was born as a third-generation Korean Japanese in 1968. Her parents sent her and her siblings to a Korean school in Japan to teach them Korean language and culture. That was where she learned gayageum byeongchang병창 or gayageum-accompanied singing. Since the school was sponsored by North Korea, Park Soona had to go to Pyongyang to study music in Pyongyang every summer. She said that what she liked most about studying gayageum in North Korea was that she could interact in Korean with people of the same heritage on top of learning from the gayageum masters. After graduating from college, she joined the Kumgangsan금강산 Opera Troupe comprised of musicians like herself. Discrimination against Koreans was brutal in Japan at the time, so she felt safe being among other gayageum players and thought of the gayageum as proof that she was Korean. Believing that she must find the root of gayageum music, Park Soona wanted to learn from South Korean gayageum masters, but that wasn’t easy for someone who had visited North Korea often and belonged to a North Korean-affiliated organization. After a long contemplation, she gained South Korean citizenship in 2005 and entered the School of Korean Traditional Arts at the Korea National University of Arts rather late at age thirty-seven. She often said that finding one’s identity in Japan, South and North Korea was never easy and living abroad was hard, but playing the gayageum makes up for all the hardship and unfulfillment. She adds that she can endure any difficulty if she can play one more piece and if her career can give hope to someone else. Let’s listen to Park Soona performing “Perhaps I Become the Wind” on her metal-stringed gayageum.

Perhaps I Become the Wind/ Gayageum by Park Soona





Many Korean folksongs originated from shamanistic music. Jeju Island’s “Seowujet Sori서우젯소리” is one of them. It is said that there are 18,000 gods in Jeju Island. There are gods of nature like the wind god or the sea god as well as guardian gods for the villages and seongju성주 gods for individual homes and even gods for each part of the house from the front gate god to the bathroom god. And Jeju is where the worship practices for these gods are well preserved. The Yeongdeunggut영등굿 ceremony in lunar February is registered as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity and Jeju Grand Gut is a national intangible cultural heritage. Oftentimes, onlookers join the gut ceremony by singing and dancing, which is called ‘seoksallim석살림,’ and the songs sung are called ‘seowujet sori.’ This song evolved into a folksong that was sung while working out in the fields or at a celebration. Let’s listen to Kim Ok-ryeon김옥련 and others singing “Seowujet Sori” featuring Jeju Island’s unique sentiments.