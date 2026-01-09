Menu Content

Kim Jong-un’s Birthday and his Idolization

#Korea, Today and Tomorrow l 2026-01-14

Korea, Today and Tomorrow

ⓒ KBS News
January 8 is widely recognized as the birthday of North Korean leader Kim Jong un.

However, unlike the birthdays of former leaders Kim Il sung and Kim Jong il—both celebrated as major national holidays—Kim Jong un’s birthday has never received the same level of official recognition.

In fact, North Korea has never formally announced his birth date, and public celebrations marking the occasion have been virtually nonexistent.

This lack of public festivity does not signal a lack of idolization. On the contrary, the regime has actively cultivated a strong cult of personality around Kim Jong un.

While he initially modeled himself after his predecessors, he is now shaping a distinct leadership identity, highlighting nuclear weapons development as one of his signature achievements—something neither his grandfather nor his father accomplished.

With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at Kim Jong un’s birthday and how it fits into the broader process of constructing his unique cult of leadership.
