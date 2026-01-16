Cheongseonggok / Aria from pansori Jeokbyeokga / The Road I Walked in My Dreams

The ancient Xia dynasty was ruled by Yu the Great was considered one of the most peaceful and prosperous Chinese kingdoms. One day, the emperor heard an old man singing in the street, which went “I work when the sun rises and sleep when the sun sets. I drink from the well and eat from the fields. So, what use is the king?” People had no problem living their lives even when they didn’t know who their ruler was. Now that’s what a peaceful and prosperous time should be. Emperor Shun who succeeded Yu the Great also achieved reign of peace. There are many Korean traditional songs that applaud the reigns of Yu the Great and Emperor Shun. The first piece we have for you this week is danso solo “Cheongseonggok청성곡,” also known as “Yocheonsuniljigok요천순일지곡,” meaning Emperor Yu’s heaven and Emperor Shun’s sun. This piece contains people’s wish to live in a peaceful era just like the one under the rule of the two legendary emperors.

Cheongseonggok/ Danso by Kim Jung-seop





This week’s artist is pansori drummer Kim Dong-jun. It is said that the success of a pansori performance hinges on the skills of the ‘gosu고수’ or the pansori drummer. Pansori is a genre in which a singer sings a long narrative to the beat of a drum. So, you can imagine how important the role of a gosu is in a pansori performance. The drummer can vary the tune to suit the breathing of a pansori singer or fill in the gap with drum beats when the singing stops for a moment. The drummer also makes sound effects appropriate to the flow of the pansori story. He can correct the mistakes made by the singer and perform opposite to the singer. In a word, the gosu must know how to read a pansori performance and respond quickly and appropriately. The need for expert judgment rising from years of experience is why there may be pansori prodigy but no gosu prodigy.

Kim Dong-jun used to be a pansori singer when he was young. Born in Hwasun화순 in Jeollanam-do Province in 1928, he started studying vocal music at age ten. He used to work in a traditional music company led by master singer Kim Yeon-su김연수 and even taught pansori in Jeonju전주 and Iksan익산. In the 1960s, he joined the National Changgeuk창극 Company of Korea where he largely worked as a gosu. He was known as a gosu who knows pansori in and out because he had been a pansori singer for a long time. He was supposedly great at playing fast-paced tunes, especially those with the jajinmori자진모리 rhythm. He was unparalleled when it came to a gosu who could bring out a singer’s exuberance.

Kim Dong-jun’s brother, Kim Dong-pyo김동표, was named the practitioner of daegeum sanjo대금산조 and his wife, Cho Soon-ae조순애, was also a pansori singer. She gave up her career as a pansori singer when she married Kim Dong-jun at age forty. Kim Dong-jun himself was designated the practitioner of pansori drumming in 1989, but, to everyone’s disappointment, he passed away not even a year later. Today, we’ll listen to an aria from pansori “Jeokbyeokga적벽가,” where General Cao Cao’s soldiers lament their lot in life and yearn to see their families back home with a battle looming over them. Today, Kim Dong-jun sings the aria while Han Il-seop plays the drum.

Aria from pansori Jeokbyeokga/ Sung by Kim Dong-jun, drum by Han Il-seop





There once lived a woman named Lee Ok-bong이옥봉 during King Seonjo’s선조 reign in the Joseon dynasty. She was a bright, literary-minded woman who wanted to marry a man of brilliant intellect and upright character. She set eyes on a Confucian scholar called Jo Won조원, who was reputedly a fan of her poems. But her life took a bad turn when the family’s grave keeper was framed for stealing an ox. The grave keeper’s wife came to see Jo Won to ask for his help, but Ok-bong was home instead of Jo Won. Hearing the grave keeper’s plight, she wrote a poem and told the wife to show it to the official who locked up the grave keeper. The poem pointed out the inconsistency of the charge and demanded that the grave keeper be released. Upon seeing the poem, the official freed the grave keeper, but Jo won was not pleased with what his wife did, because her involvement with the local magistrate’s affair left him in a position where he could be attacked politically. Blaming Ok-bong, he told her to go back to her family and cut her out of his life forever. But she remained loyal to her husband and prayed for him to call her back. She wrote a poem asking him to come back for her. Her poem was turned into a gagok song titled “The Road I Walked in My Dreams.” Let’s listen to Cho Soon-ja조순자 singing the song.