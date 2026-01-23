Twelve Railings / Seo Gong-cheol Style Gayageum Sanjo / Chulgang

The preface to “Cheongguyeongeon청구영언,” the Joseon dynasty’s first collection of sijo poems, starts by stating that songs and poems are basically the same thing. It was written that ancient songs were all based on poems. When a song was written out, it became a poem, and when a melody was added to a poem, it became a song. These days, poems are classified as literature while songs are regarded as part of music, but such categorization was blurred in the past.

Then, how did people in the old days distinguish poems and songs? According to the Book of Odes, a poem is your feelings or thoughts expressed in words and a song is that poem sung to a tune. Korean people tend to hum or sing even when they’re doing something as mundane as looking for their socks or planning a meal. That means that when overwhelming emotions are put into words or melodies, the outcomes could turn into decent poems or songs. This week’s first song is “Twelve Railings,” a poem that praises the beautiful sights of Gyeongpodae경포대 and the awe they inspired, sung by Lee Yun-jin.

Twelve Railings/ Sung by Lee Yun-jin





This week’s artist is gayageum sanjo master Seo Gong-cheol. He was born in Yeoju, Gyeonggi-do Province in 1911. His mother passed away when he was young and he was raised by his mother’s family in Gurye, Jeollanam-do Province. His maternal uncle was Jeong Nam-ok정남옥 known for gayageum sanjo, freestyle solo instrumental music. So, it was natural that Seo Gong-cheol first learned sanjo from his uncle after which he established his own style of sanjo. Although sanjo is improvised instrumental music, the melodies follow a certain style created by a musician. Sanjo titles generally include the name of the musician who established that specific style, like for instance, Seo Gong-cheol style gayageum sanjo. He described each rhythm of his sanjo pieces as follows.

It snows at the jinyangjo진양조 rhythm, spring comes at the jungmori중모리 rhythm, a gentleman comes to visit at the jungjungmori중중모리 rhythm, human feelings are contained in the jajinmori자진모리 rhythm, youth passes at hwimori휘모리 and everything is wrapped up at duipuri뒷풀이.





It is said that Seo Gong-cheol’s sanjo pieces were played in such an impromptu manner that it was very difficult for his students to learn the melodies properly. Nonetheless, gayageum byeongchang병창 practitioner Kang Jung-sook강정숙 was able to succeed Seo Gong-cheol style sanjo and is working hard to publicize his sanjo pieces. Today, we’ll listen to the jajinmori and hwimori parts of Seo Gong-cheol style gayageum sanjo.

Seo Gong-cheol Style Gayageum Sanjo/ Gayageum by Seo Gong-cheol





Geomungo solo “Chulgang출강” was written by North Korean composer Kim Yong-sil김용실 in 1964. The term ‘chulgang’ means extruding molten steel through a blast furnace. Kim Yong-sil supposed wrote this piece while working at the Heungnam smelting factory in North Korea. It is comprised of three movements – the first movement is fast and vibrant as if depicting the smelting process while the second movement feels rather lyrical and peaceful and the third movement returns to the energetic melody to communicate a hopeful future. The first time this North Korean piece was introduced in South Korea was back in 1995. Geomungo musician Lee Se-hwan이세환 who worked in Japan acquired this music score through a Korean-Japanese friend. South Koreans at the time considered the geomungo as the instrument of gentlemen, so most of the new geomungo pieces were slow and calm. But since the introduction of “Chulgang,” the variety of creative geomungo music expanded substantially.

North Korean music caused sensation in South Korea in the 1990s. Another North Korean piece introduced to South Koreans was a danso instrumental piece titled “Spring at an Outpost,” written by North Korean musician Kong Yong-song공영송 in 1965. It depicts a spring day enjoyed by the soldiers at an outpost. We’ll wrap up this week’s Sounds of Korea with “Chulgang” performed by E Joung-ju Band.