Ice Rinks and Ski Resorts in N.

North Korean state media have recently highlighted an outdoor ice rink that opened in December 2023 on the banks of the Pothong River in Pyongyang. Meanwhile, the Pyongyang Ice Rink, the regime's first indoor ice facility, underwent extensive renovations and reopened in 2025.





Beyond ice rinks, North Korea has also developed ski areas, such as the famous Masikryong Ski Resort, which opened in 2013.





Under Kim Jong-un's leadership, North Korea has significantly expanded its sports infrastructure, including its outdoor ice rinks, with the ambitious goal of becoming a "sports powerhouse."





This sports policy serves multiple objectives: portraying Kim Jong-un as a benevolent leader who cares for his people, boosting tourism and enhancing the regime's international image.





Let us now delve deeper into North Korea's ice rinks, ski resorts and overarching strategy behind its national sports policy.