Dongbaektaryeong / Aria from pansori Jeokbyeokga / Daepungnyu

It’s still freezing outside but February 4th is already ipchun입춘 or the beginning of spring by the Korean traditional seasonal calendar. Koreans used to put up phrases celebrating the arrival of the spring on ipchun such as ‘ipchundaegil입춘대길,’ an idiom hoping for good fortune in the coming spring. What are your wishes for the new spring season? We pray for all your wishes to come true as we listen to a geomungo piece titled “Dongbaektaryeong” or “Camellia Song.” Camellia is a representative spring flower because the bright-colored flowers usually blossom in cooler months. Today’s version is performed by geomungo player Lee Jae-ha.

Dongbaektaryeong/ Geomungo by Lee Jae-ha





This week’s artist is pansori drummer Jeong Cheol-ho. He was not only a master of pansori drum accompaniment but also and a talented pansori singer as well as the creator of ajaeng sanjo아쟁산조. Having achieved so much in different fields means that he was exceptionally talented but also that his life wasn’t a smooth one. Jeong Cheol-ho was born to a family of artists in Haenam, Jeollanam-do Province in 1927. His grandfather was a daegeum virtuoso and his father a renowned pansori singer. Naturally, he learned pansori from his father at an early age. But his mother passed away when he was young and his father when he was thirteen years old.

The orphaned Jeong Cheol-ho had no other talent but singing, so he went to see pansori master Im Bang-ul임방울 who was performing at a nearby town and begged him to teach him pansori singing. The young Jeong Cheol-ho studied pansori under his tutelage for five years and also learned how to play the drum for pansori singers from Im Bang-ul’s personal drummer, Kim Jae-seon김재선. He even took first place in the Namwon singing contest in 1947 but realized that pansori singing wasn’t a very lucrative career choice in such a chaotic time. He turned his eyes toward a more profitable area of instrumental performance and took up ajaeng, a Korean traditional string instrument. He was drawn to the zither-like instrument for its mournful yet elegant sound. Generally played for court music, the ajaeng was hard to come by, so Jeong Cheol-ho modified a gayageum to a seven-string instrument first. When played, however, the instrument didn’t make the sound he had hoped for, so he added another string to make an eight-string ajaeng. He then went to Daeheungsa대흥사 Temple in Haenam and developed ajaeng sanjo or ajaeng freestyle solo pieces one year later.

Jeong Cheol-ho joined an all-female musical troupe as a musician and even wrote new folksongs for the musical productions. He started writing creative pansori pieces, such as “Yeolsaga열사가,” or “Song of the Patriots” about such admired independence fighters like An Jung-geun안중근 and Yu Gwan-sun유관순. He also wrote a pansori song based on a poem written by Kim Dae-jung when he was incarcerated in Cheongju Prison in 1982 and a song inspired by the democratization movement in Gwangju in the early 1980s. It was apparently deeply interested in Korean history and social changes. Now, let’s listen to Jeong Cheol-ho singing an aria about the Battle of the Red Cliffs from pansori “Jeokbyeokga적벽가.”

Aria from pansori Jeokbyeokga/ Sung by Jeong Cheol-ho, drum by Shin Pyung-il





The term ‘pungnyu’ had a religious meaning a long time ago. Philosopher and poet Choe Chi-won최치원 of the Unified Silla신라 period said that pungnyu referred to the mystical tao which edified the masses. In particular, hwarang화랑, a band of young elite warriors of the Silla Dynasty, was called a group of pungnyu, because they trained their minds and bodies to enlighten ordinary people and enjoyed singing and dancing to understand pungnyu. As time passed by, the religious connotation disappeared from the idea of pungnyu to mean just enjoying life, nature and arts. Sometimes, pungnyu refers to all sorts of musical entertainment.

There are various types of pungnyu, such as ‘julpungnyu줄풍류’ referring to string instrumental music performed largely for indoor concerts and ‘daepungryu’ meaning woodwind music. There are also pungnyu categories divided by occasion such as ‘chwitapungnyu취타풍류,’ which is music performed for military parades or royal processions, and ‘yeombulpungnyu염불풍류,’ which accompanied Buddhist dances. Today, we’ll wrap up the show with a yeombulpungnyu piece titled “Daepungnyu” performed by piri피리 virtuoso Choi Kyung-man.