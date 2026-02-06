N. Korean Students Studying Abroad

Despite North Korea’s well-known opposition to its citizens traveling abroad, the regime does dispatch talented students to study overseas.

However, these programs are not for personal advancement, but for national development, with the Workers' Party dictating where and what each student will study.

While abroad, these students face rigorous government surveillance, but they endure such conditions with the promise of a guaranteed elite career path upon their return to North Korea.

Nevertheless, even with stringent controls, these young North Koreans are increasingly exposed to external realities, leading to continued defections and escapes.

Let’s explore North Korea's overseas student program, examining the selection process, typical study destinations and the regime's motivations for sending its outstanding students abroad.