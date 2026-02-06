The Plum Blossoms of a Spring Night / Sangnyeongsan Mountain from Yeongsanhoisang / Ji Yeong-hui Style Haegeum Sanjo

Old scholars used to refer to plum blossoms, orchids, chrysanthemums, and bamboo trees as ‘sagunja’ or four gentlemanly plants. Each plant has a specific meaning. For instance, plum blossoms signify a Confucian scholar’s integrity and patience for the flowers’ subtle fragrance and their winter-blooming characteristics. Orchids usually found deep in the mountains represent generous Confucian scholars who help others despite their poverty. Chrysanthemums that bloom even in the frosty weather symbolize the noble-mindedness of Confucian recluses and bamboo trees which remain green throughout the year, the unbending fidelity of Confucian philosophers.

These four plants represented the values for which Confucian scholars of the old aspired - a life of consistency, integrity, and nobleness. Let’s listen to “The Plum Blossoms of a Spring Night” performed by haegeum musician Kang Eun-il, daegeum player Han Chung-eun, and pianist Kwon Jin-won.

The Plum Blossoms of a Spring Night/ Haegeum by Kang Eun-il, daegeum by Han Chung-eun, piano by Kwon Jin-won





This week’s artist is daegeum virtuoso Jo Chang-hoon. He belonged to the first graduating class of National Gugak Middle and High School. In the 1950s, right after the Korean War ended in cease-fire, Korea was one of the poorest countries in the world. Survival was the most pressing matter in people’s minds, which naturally left very little room for music or other cultural concerns. It became incredibly hard, therefore, to carry on the legacy of court music, something that common people did not care about much even when the time was peaceful and prosperous. But it was an important part of Korean culture that needed to be preserved because it would be next to impossible to revive once forgotten. So, the Korean government set up a plan to found a school affiliated with the National Gugak Center to train young traditional musicians who would carry on the heritage of court music. The school waived tuition and provided stipends, so needy students who could not enter regular schools came to enroll in the program. Jo Chang-hoon was one of them.

He enrolled in National Gugak Middle and High School just so he could continue with his studies, but music came to be a new beacon of hope in his life. Wanting to be recognized by his teachers, Jo went to school at four in the morning and practiced until nine o’clock at night. His hard work allowed him to join the National Gugak Center after graduation and he eventually went onto teach danso to then-President Park Chung-hee박정희.

Jo Chang-hoon later became the founder and inaugural conductor of the Busan Municipal Gugak Orchestra and then went on to head the Gwangju Municipal Gugak Center. His specialty, daegeum jeongak정악 or daegeum court music, may sound monotonous to ordinary people, unlike sanjo music which is unrestrained and deeply emotional. But jeongak cannot be performed properly without feelings. If a sanjo piece depicts volatile emotions generated while an event is underway, a jeongak piece is about the reflective calm that follows. Let’s listen to Jo Chang-hoon performing the Sangnyeongsan Mountain movement of “Yeongsanhoisang.”

Sangnyeongsan Mountain from Yeongsanhoisang/ Daegeum by Jo Chang-hoon





The haegeum is a two-stringed instrument which is played by moving a bow inserted between those two stings. It was originally an instrument of the nomadic tribes in Northern Asia who used to play while on horseback. It was introduced to Korea quite a long time ago, even featured in Goryeo-era song “Cheongsanbyeolgok청산별곡.” There is a part describing a deer playing the haegeum on a poll, which probably depicted a clown dressed as a deer performing up on a high perch, which indicates that the haegeum is readily portable. The instrument also has a range of tunes wider than the gayageum or geomungo despite having just two strings. The haegeum is clearly a versatile instrument. It is estimated that haegeum sanjo was first created in the 1920s. Sanjo refers to instrumental solo pieces which are played in an improvised manner while following a certain rhythmic flow. Gayageum sanjo was the first type of new music to be created, followed by other instruments. Sanjo pieces are categorized by the name of the musician who first composed the tunes. The haegeum sanjo piece we’re going to enjoy today is Ji Yeong-hui style haegeum sanjo based on Gyeonggi sinawi시나위 music, a style of improvisational ensemble music. The piece is, therefore, relatively cheerful and rhythmical. Here’s haegeum master Ji Yeong-hui performing her haegeum sanjo piece together with janggu performer Seong Geum-yeon.