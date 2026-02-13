Menu Content

Speculation about Kim Ju-ae’s Succession to Power in N. Korea

#Korea, Today and Tomorrow l 2026-02-11

Korea, Today and Tomorrow

ⓒ KBS News
Kim Ju-ae, the daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has increasingly made her presence felt in recent years. Estimated to be around 13 years old, she has been prominently standing beside her father at major events.

Notably, during the New Year’s Day ceremony at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, she was positioned at the center of the front row. This prominent placement has sparked widespread speculation that she is recognized as the heir apparent.

Although Kim Ju-ae does not hold an official title, North Korea appears to be preparing for the hereditary succession of the fourth generation.

In North Korea’s patriarchal society, the emergence of a female leader requires substantial time and preparation, which may explain her frequent public appearances.

Let us explore the speculation surrounding Kim Ju-ae’s succession prospects, the traditional process of hereditary power transfer in North Korea, the regime’s reasons for accelerating the fourth-generation succession, and the significance of the leader’s daughter’s frequent public exposure.
