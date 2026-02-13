Prayer / Aria from pansori Sujungga / 3rd Movement of ‘Shinmodeum’

The following is a poem written by Joseon-era Confucian scholar Shin Kwang-han신광한 while waiting for his married daughter to visit home during Seol, the lunar New Year’s holiday.





I haven’t seen my married daughter for three years.

In every letter she wrote, she said that she weeps for her father.

The rouge and powder must have reached her by now,

So on New Year’s morning, dressed in her holiday clothes,

She will set out at dawn to come home.





According to an old Korean proverb, a woman, newly married and living with her in-laws, should remain mute, blind, and deaf for three years to adjust to the married life. The poet who wrote this poem must have been worried over his daughter who has been married for only three years. Feeling anxious and sorry for his daughter, he sent her things to pretty herself before visiting home for lunar New Year’s Day. It seems that affection for one’s family becomes more prominent during the holidays. Being happy does not require much. Happiness is loving one’s family, and we wish you much love on this lunar New Year’s holiday. Let’s listen to Hwagn Min-wang singing “Prayer.”

This week’s artist is master pansori drummer Kim Cheong-man. There is a saying that goes, “there may be a singing prodigy, but not a drummer prodigy.” That means even a young child can be a pansori master if he is born with a good voice and musical talent. We often hear about a five- or six-year-old child who performed an entire pansori piece. But a pansori drummer, who keeps the beat for a pansori singer, is not something even a gifted child can strive for. It is a given for the pansori drummer to keep the right beat, but he must be constantly aware of many different elements of a performance, such as when to energize the singer or how to induce cheers from the audience. The best pansori drummer known today is Kim Cheong-man, who was born in Mokpo in 1946. Although he was born into a wealthy family, he preferred nongak농악, a type of music performed by farmers or peasants, over studying. When he turned fourteen, he founded a youth nongak band with his friends. He also learned to play the ajaeng from ajaeng master Han Il-seop한일섭 and served as a guest ajaeng musician for the National Changgeuk창극 Company of Korea during the 1980s. Master drummer Kim Dong-jun김동준 who was the main drummer for the changgeuk company was a heavy drinker who had Kim Cheong-man fill in for him whenever he went out for a drink. The main drummer’s frequent absence was a blessing because Kim Cheong-man learned to play the drum for all five pansori productions. Shortly after, he got a new job as a professional drummer in the National Gugak Center’s Folk Music Group. After he was designated the practitioner of pansori drum in 2013, he published a compilation of drumbeats titled “The Rhythms of Korea.” Let’s listen to pansori diva Oh Jeong-sook singing an aria from pansori “Sujungga수중가” to Kim Cheong-man’s drum accompaniment.

Samulnori is one of the most well-known traditional music genres. However, its history is not that long, having been introduced for the first time just 48 years ago in February of 1978. Its root can be traced back to the pungmul풍물 tunes performed by traveling musicians or ordinary folks. Nongak농악 or pungmul all refers to a form of public entertainment in which dozens of people played instruments outdoors. Samulnori, in particular, refers to indoor music performed with only four percussion instruments – the small gong called ‘kkwaenggwari꽹과리,’ double-headed drum called janggu장구, barrel drum, and large gong or ‘jing징.’ Samulnori musicians usually perform seated on the floor. A samulnori concerto titled “Shinmodeum신모듬,” meaning a new collection, was written in the late 1980s, when the samulnori wave was sweeping the nation. Its composer Park Beom-hoon even won the national composer’s award with this piece. It’s comprised of three movements, which take about 45 minutes to perform them all. Today, we’ll listen to the live concert of Kim Duk-soo and his samulnori band and the National Orchestra of Korea playing the third movement of “Shinmodeum.”