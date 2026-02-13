Menu Content

Green Tea, Coffee in N. Korea

#Korea, Today and Tomorrow l 2026-02-18

Korea, Today and Tomorrow

ⓒ KBS News
North Korea faces significant challenges cultivating tea due to its harsh, cold climate. Nevertheless, after decades of dedicated research, the country has successfully developed tea plants capable of withstanding freezing temperatures and established tea plantations.

In North Korea, tea is regarded as much more than a beverage. The nation’s flagship green tea brand, Unjong, holds deep political symbolism, as the name reflects the "affection" of Kim Il-sung, the regime’s founder.

Tea houses named after Unjong have been established throughout the country, and tea drinking is increasingly embraced in homes and workplaces.

Alongside green tea, coffee has also gained substantial popularity among North Koreans. Though once considered a symbol of capitalist excess, coffee consumption has grown markedly, and Western-style coffee shops have emerged within the country.

Let us delve into North Korea’s commitment to tea cultivation, the significance behind the rise of Western-style coffee shops in a communist society and the culture associated with these beverages.
