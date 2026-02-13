This Year’s Luck from the perspective of ‘Myeongrihak’

South Korea — and much of Asia — is set to mark the Lunar New Year, and here in Korea that means the holiday stretch is already getting underway.





Beyond the family gatherings and the food, there’s another tradition that quietly comes to life around this time of year: looking ahead.





Many people turn to centuries-old systems of thought — from Myeongrihak (명리학), or the Four Pillars of Destiny, to long-standing strands of Confucian philosophy — to reflect on what the new year might bring, and what kind of energy is in the air.





And this year, we’ll also extend that lens to the global stage by asking how Four Pillars readings interpret the momentum around key world leaders in 2026 — including Lee Jae-myung, Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump.





And to do that, we are joined by Professor Janet Shin of Wonkwang Digital University, an Asian Studies scholar and a master of Myeongrihak, or Four Pillars of Destiny.