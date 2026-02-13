Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

This Year’s Luck from the perspective of ‘Myeongrihak’

2026-02-13

Korea24

South Korea — and much of Asia — is set to mark the Lunar New Year, and here in Korea that means the holiday stretch is already getting underway.

Beyond the family gatherings and the food, there’s another tradition that quietly comes to life around this time of year: looking ahead.

Many people turn to centuries-old systems of thought — from Myeongrihak (명리학), or the Four Pillars of Destiny, to long-standing strands of Confucian philosophy — to reflect on what the new year might bring, and what kind of energy is in the air.

And this year, we’ll also extend that lens to the global stage by asking how Four Pillars readings interpret the momentum around key world leaders in 2026 — including Lee Jae-myung, Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump.

And to do that, we are joined by Professor Janet Shin of Wonkwang Digital University, an Asian Studies scholar and a master of Myeongrihak, or Four Pillars of Destiny.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >