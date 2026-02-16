Men’s Basketball National Team Head Coach Nikolajs Mazurs

For the first time in its history, Korean men’s basketball is being handed to a coach from outside the country — and expectations are sky-high.

The Korea Basketball Association has named Latvian coach Nikolajs Mazurs as the new head coach of the men’s national team, signaling a bold reset as it chases two big targets: Asian Games gold in 2026 and a return to the Olympics in 2028.

It’s a headline-making move at a critical moment. Korea is trying to rebuild consistency and reestablish itself on the world stage.

And now, the KBA is betting that a new voice, new system and new perspective can help get it there.

Coach Mazurs brings nearly two decades of experience — from Latvia’s youth national teams to pro clubs in Russia and Lithuania — and this is his first coaching job outside Eastern Europe.

So what kind of basketball identity does he want Team Korea to have? What changes can fans expect? And how does he plan to turn long-term ambition into results?

We’re joined in the studio now by Korea’s new men’s national team head coach, Nikolajs Mazurs.