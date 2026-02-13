Gunbam Taryeong / Nanbongga / Yeominrak

To Americans, a hot dog refers to a sausage and vegetables inserted into a long bun. But to Koreans, it’s a sausage on a stick dipped in batter and fried in oil, very similar to the corn dog in America. There are different versions of hot dogs in Korean in which mozzarella cheese or rice cake replaces sausage. Koreans also enjoy the hot dog with ample sugar sprinkled on top. The Korean hot dog has reportedly become a very popular street food even in America, the home of original hot dogs. Also, Korea’s roasted sweet potatoes known as ‘gungoguma군고구마’ are trending in America as a healthy, affordable and great-tasting snack. Americans not only stand in line to get Koreans sweet potatoes but also have found many different ways to enjoy it in an authentic manner, like eating it with kimchi. Another favorite wintertime treat for Koreans is roasted chestnuts called ‘gunbam군밤.’ Many Koreans associate ‘gunbam’ with the nostalgic memories of their fathers bringing home a paper bag of roasted chestnuts for their children on a cold winter day. Maybe some day this warm memory can be shared with the people of other countries. Let’s listen to “Gunbam Taryeong” or “Roasted Chestnut Song” by Kim Yong-woo.

Gunbam Taryeong/ Sung by Kim Yong-woo





This week’s artist is master folksinger Kim Kwang-suk, who is also the practitioner of Seodo서도 folksongs. Seodo folksongs refer to the songs from Pyeongan-do평안도 and Hwanghae-do황해도 Provinces in today’s North Korea. Since the mid-1950s, North Korean folksingers used a unique vocalization method named ‘juche주체 vocalization method,’ which combined traditional and western methods. Since this singing method became widespread in North Korea, Seodo folksongs can no longer be heard even in Pyeongan or Hwanghae regions. The only surviving Seodo folksongs are preserved by North Korean refugees who fled to South Korea during the Korean War. Kim Kwang-suk’s parents were from the Hwanghae-do region in North Korea who came to South Korea during the war, and she was born in Seoul in 1952. She studied Seodo folk music under master singer Oh Bok-nyeo오복녀 in National Traditional Arts High School. She also went to Pyongyang in 1990 with her mentor to perform in an inter-Korean concert and sang the traditional Seodo tunes to Pyongyang citizens who have forgotten the old folksongs.

Although respected as a master folksinger, Kim Kwang-suk remains a steady student of traditional music. She studied Gyeonggi folksongs under Kim Ok-shim김옥심 when she was a member of the National Gugak Center and also studied among young students several decades her junior when she was admitted to the department of traditional music at ChungAng University at an age way past forty. She even went ahead and earned a doctoral degree in traditional music. After all this studying and practicing, she was designated the practitioner of Korea’s intangible cultural asset of Seodo folksongs in 2001. Let’s listen to Kim Kwang-suk singing Hwanghae-do folksong “Nanbongga난봉가.”

Nanbongga/ Sung by Kim Kwang-suk





King Sejong created Hangeul in 1443 and published “The Haerye해례 Edition of Hunminjeongeum훈민정음” in 1448. The book explains the purpose of the Hangeul creation and how to read the letters. The book begins with the following explanation.





Because the language of our country is different from that of China, it does not communicate well through Chinese characters. Therefore, even when the people have something they wish to say, many are unable, in the end, to express their true intentions. For this reason, I have newly created twenty-eight letters, so that everyone may learn them easily and use them conveniently in their daily lives.





King Sejong even wrote a poem in Hangeul before the Haerye edition was published. That poem is “Yongbieocheonga용비어천가,” an epic describing the founding of Joseon. Most Koreans are familiar with the famous quotes from the poem which goes:





A tree with deep roots does not sway in the wind, so its flowers are fair and its fruit abundant.

Water from a deep spring does not fail in times of drought; it reaches the river and finally the sea.





King Sejong even composed music for this poem and that song is titled “Yeominrak여민락,” which means “to enjoy with the people.” Let’s listen to the Court Music Orchestra of the National Gugak Center performing “Yeominrak.”