Marriage Culture of N. Korea’s Younger Generation

ⓒ KBS News

North Korea’s younger generation is redefining marriage, moving away from the traditional norm of state-assigned lifelong partners to exercising personal choice amid growing social and economic changes. Unlike previous generations, they no longer see marriage as an inevitable life stage but as one option among many.





Economic hardships, the expansion of markets, and increased female participation in the workforce have increased the burden on young couples, particularly women who often bear the main responsibility for family survival. This has led many to delay or avoid formal marriage in favor of cohabitation.





The state vigorously monitors cohabitation and promotes formal marriage through policies like housing prioritization for large families and awarding the title of “Maternal Hero” to prolific mothers. Despite these efforts, declining birth rates and changing values among youth present significant challenges to these policies.





Women, having grown up witnessing their mothers’ economic struggles and state demands, prioritize personal survival and approach marriage cautiously. Men also feel the pressures but, in general, the younger generation emphasizes practical considerations over romantic idealism.





These shifting perspectives on love, marriage, and childbirth are gradually reshaping social norms in North Korea, signaling subtle but important transformations in society.