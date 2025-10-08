プロフィール
チョン・ハリョム
1994.11.08
デビュー：2017.05.25
Instagram：www.instagram.com/littlemushydickens/
YouTube：www.youtube.com/@Damonsyear.offcial
シンガーソングライター。2017年「第2回富川バスキング大会」大賞、2019年「新韓カードRookieプロジェクト」銅賞。
ディスコグラフィ
アルバム
『CORPUS 0』（2025.05.25）
「+」「Gertha Loew」「Underwater June」「CORPUS 0」「Erebia」「Delirium」
『HEADACHE.』（2021.01.28）
「ai」「A Gate of Eden」「Auburn - HEADACHE. Version」
EP
『Mondegreen』（2022.10.20）
「Blanche」「F.U.Y」「Mondegreen」「D16 D17」
『"sin!"』（2019.10.29）
「What I Loved」「Salty」「gestalt」
シングル
「The Clockwork Whirl」（2025.05.14）
「The Beacon of Hope」（2024.11.19）
「To The Undying Lover」（2024.06.12）
Damons year × eAeon『Epilogue』（2021.11.12）
「Chow Chow」
「Pattern」（2021.06.26）
「Cherry」（2020.06.26）
「Rainbow」（2020.03.20）
「yours」（2019.04.10）
「Pink Pill」（2019.02.17）
「nite」（2018.12.07）
「Salty」（2018.10.18）
「josee!」（2018.08.17）
『The Window』（2018.05.10）
「The Window 4」「The Window」
「Busan」（2017.11.09）
「Couldn't Sleep」（2017.05.25）
OST
「Memory」ドラマ『ユ・ビョルナ！ムンシェフ～恋のレシピ～』（2020.04.17）