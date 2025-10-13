First Audit under President Lee Begins Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The first National Assembly audit under President Lee Jae Myung’s administration is set to begin Monday, bringing increased scrutiny to key government sectors following a recent reorganization.On the first day, eight standing committees of the National Assembly will conduct their audits.Among these, particular attention is focused on the Judiciary Committee’s audit of the Supreme Court, where Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae is scheduled to appear.Traditionally, the chief justice is permitted to leave after delivering an opening statement, with the head of the National Court Administration responding to lawmakers’ questions.However, the ruling Democratic Party has announced it will break with precedent this year, insisting that Cho remain for questioning over alleged interference in the previous presidential election.The main opposition People Power Party has condemned the move, calling it a violation of the separation of powers and an infringement on judicial independence.Further clashes are expected in other committees, particularly over the recent detention of South Korean nationals in the U.S. state of Georgia and the stalled Korea–U.S. tariff negotiations.