Exports Fall 15.2% in First 10 Days of October

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean exports decreased by more than 15 percent in the first ten days of October compared to the same period of last year.Preliminary figures the Korea Customs Service announced on Monday showed that exports totaled 13 billion U.S. dollars during the cited period, down 15-point-two percent from the previous year.When accounting for the extended Chuseok holiday, average daily exports jumped 33-point-two percent.The first 10 days of October contained only three-point-five working days this year, while the same period of 2024 had five-point-five.Semiconductors totaled four-point-five billion dollars, surging by 47 percent, while passenger cars and auto parts plunged 51-point-eight percent and 49-point-one percent, respectively.Exports to the U.S., Vietnam and the European Union slipped 43-point-three percent, 19 percent and 44 percent, respectively, compared to the previous year.Imports during the same period decreased by 22-point-eight percent, or 13-point-five billion dollars, resulting in a trade deficit of 500 million dollars.