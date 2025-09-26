Court Begins Examination of Dec. 3 Martial Law Surveillance Footage during Ex-PM Han's Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has begun reviewing camera surveillance(CCTV) footage from the Presidential Office as evidence in the trial of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.The Seoul Central District Court announced on Monday its plans to broadcast the second trial hearing for Han, who faces charges of abetting former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s leading alleged insurrection through martial law, as well as charges of false testimony and forging a false official document.The CCTV footage, dated December 3, reportedly shows Han handling documents related to the martial law decree and includes scenes of cabinet members such as former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who attended a Cabinet session before Yoon’s declaration.The special prosecutor’s team requested that the court omit the CCTV footage from the trial broadcast, arguing that it contains classified military information.However, the footage was later declassified by the Presidential Security Service and made public as part of the trial proceedings.The Presidential Security Service added that the declassified footage may be disclosed in relation to Han’s trial, but cannot be used for any purposes outside the courtroom.In response, the special prosecution team noted that while a full review of the evidence would take approximately 32 hours, they plan to present a condensed review lasting 20 minutes.