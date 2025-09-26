Transport Minister Vows to Expedite Interim Report on Jeju Air Crash

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will expedite the release of its interim report on December's deadly Jeju Air crash.Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Kim Yun-duk said during the National Assembly’s audit of his ministry Monday that the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board's interim report on the disaster would be published earlier than its original December release date.Speaking before the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee, Kim said bereaved families had asked to review the results of the committee's ongoing investigation before it was complete and that the transport ministry was exploring ways to accommodate that request.He added that authorities are conducting a legal review of families’ calls for the suspension of the ongoing investigation.“The transport minister cannot intervene in the board’s work, but discussions are underway through its secretariat to address the families’ concerns,” Kim said.The interim report will include the government's analysis of the potential bird strike impact and obstacles near Muan Airport’s navigation facilities.The final report is scheduled for release in June of next year.