Hostages, Prisoners Released as Gaza Ceasefire Declaration Signed

Written: 2025-10-14 07:54:06Updated: 2025-10-14 08:58:56

Photo : YONHAP News

All 20 Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas have been released, and Palestinian prisoners have also been freed, marking the first phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

United States President Donald Trump visited Israel before traveling to Egypt to sign the Gaza peace agreement, declaring, “We have brought peace to the Middle East.”

The leaders of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, who mediated the ceasefire, also signed the peace declaration.

At a gathering of more than 30 world leaders, Trump highlighted that a “historic dawn” has come to the “new Middle East.”

As part of the first phase of the ceasefire deal on Monday, hostages and prisoners were exchanged, including 20 surviving Israeli hostages and about two-thousand Palestinian prisoners.

The second phase of the agreement will involve discussions on Hamas’s disarmament, the gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops and the establishment of a Palestinian transitional government, although Hamas has already rejected disarmament.
