Economy

Samsung Electronics Expects 32% Rise in Q3 Operating Profit

Samsung Electronics posted a strong operating profit in the third quarter, significantly surpassing market forecasts and marking its highest quarterly figure in over three years.

The tech giant announced on Tuesday that its operating profit in the July-September period rose 31-point-eight percent from the previous year to 12-point-one trillion won, or approximately eight-point-five billion U.S. dollars.

The third-quarter figure also marked the first return to the ten trillion won range in five quarters and the highest quarterly profit since the second quarter of 2022, when the company earned 14-point-one trillion won. 

Samsung’s quarterly revenue increased eight-point-seven percent from 2024 to a record 86 trillion won, a leap of 15-point-three percent from the previous quarter.

While Samsung has not yet disclosed divisional results, analysts estimate that the Device Solutions division, which oversees semiconductors, generated operating profit in the five trillion won range.
