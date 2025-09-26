Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Bessent: Trump on Track to Meet Xi in S. Korea

Written: 2025-10-14 09:47:32Updated: 2025-10-14 14:52:52

Bessent: Trump on Track to Meet Xi in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that President Donald Trump remains on track to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea in late October as the two rival powers continue sparring over trade.

In an interview with Fox Business on Monday, Bessent said tensions between the sides have substantially eased and that a meeting between Trump and Xi during Gyeongju's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit is still in the books.

He added that the additional 100 percent tariff on China will not take effect before November 1.

Bessent said there had been significant communication between the two governments over the weekend, indicating that representatives of both sides will meet during the World Bank and International Monetary Fund annual meetings this week. 

The secretary reiterated his optimism that the U.S. could de-escalate ongoing trade tensions with its rival but added that the nation was prepared to take all “necessary measures."
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >