Gov't Task Force Holds First Meeting on Crimes Targeting S. Koreans in Cambodia

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has formed a dedicated task force and held its first meeting to coordinate its response to a recent surge in employment fraud and illegal detention cases involving South Korean citizens in Cambodia.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a briefing Monday that the meeting, chaired by National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac, took place at the presidential office and included the foreign ministry, justice ministry, National Investigation Office and other relevant agencies.Kang added that attendees reviewed the current situation, discussed cooperation measures and outlined future plans during the meeting.The task force emphasized the urgent need for the swift repatriation of South Koreans at risk, including the possibility of phased returns if immediate repatriation is not possible.The government also vowed to crack down on organized crime linked to these incidents, working closely with Cambodian authorities to oversee rescue operations.