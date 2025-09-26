Only 5 of 20 Postponed UFS Field Exercises Conducted

Photo : YONHAP News

The military postponed around 20 outdoor field drills during August’s Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise with the United States to September, but only five actually took place.Data obtained by the office of Rep. Kang Dae-sik of the People Power Party from the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) revealed the information on Tuesday.The JCS stated that the remaining exercises will be completed by the end of the year.A JCS official explained that the rescheduled joint outdoor exercises related to the UFS drill are progressing as normal and will run later this year.The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise, a regular South Korea-U.S. joint simulation, consists of command post drills and field training exercises in preparation for defense against potential North Korean threats.During the exercise in August, the military postponed around 20 of the 40 scheduled outdoor field exercises to September, citing extreme heat, but some analysts suggested that the move was also intended to avoid provoking North Korea.