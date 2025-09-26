Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

President Lee Urges Ministries to Protect S. Koreans in Cambodia

Written: 2025-10-14 11:35:10Updated: 2025-10-14 14:41:21

President Lee Urges Ministries to Protect S. Koreans in Cambodia

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung stressed the need to protect and quickly repatriate the South Korean targets of crimes in Cambodia, stating that preserving citizens’ lives and safety is the government’s highest responsibility.

The president made the remarks on Tuesday during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul's Yongsan District, urging relevant ministries to accelerate the establishment of a regular cooperative system between the two nations' law enforcement in collaboration with the Cambodian government.

Lee also called for immediate action on missing-person reports and verification processes, emphasizing that the government should implement all available measures to ensure citizens’ safety without delay.

To prevent similar incidents, Lee highlighted the need to strengthen travel restrictions in high-risk areas and equip overseas missions to immediately respond to citizens' requests.

Noting reports that South Koreans and government officials have been using personal funds to assist crime victims, Lee stressed that budget constraints should not hinder official response efforts and called for the immediate mobilization of all available resources.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >