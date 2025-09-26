Seoul Subway Arsonist Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison

Photo : YONHAP News / Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office

A man surnamed Won was sentenced to 12 years in prison for setting a Seoul subway train on fire in May.The Seoul Southern District Court on Tuesday handed down the sentence, as well as three years of probation.Won, in his 60s, was charged with attempted murder, causing injury by setting fire to an operating train and violating the Railroad Safety Act.In its ruling, the court emphasized the egregious nature of the accused's premeditated offense.Won poured gasoline inside a Seoul Subway Line Five train traveling between Yeouinaru and Mapo stations on May 31, then set a fire in an attempt to kill all 160 passengers onboard, including himself.Twenty-three passengers were subsequently hospitalized for smoke inhalation, and property damage totaled at least 300 million won, or around 210-thousand U.S. dollars.The plan, investigators said, followed a divorce ruling with which Won was dissatisfied.