Minister Pledges to Apply Principle of Peace in Executing N. Korea Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry has pledged to firmly and consistently practice the principle of peace while enforcing the government's North Korea policy, while giving public opinion heavy consideration.Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said Tuesday during a parliamentary audit that his department will continue efforts to ease tensions and restore trust between the two Koreas based on the current administration's three principles of exchange, normalization and denuclearization.The minister described the “exchange, normalization and denuclearization” initiative as a step towards peaceful coexistence, shared growth and the end of hostility and confrontation through comprehensive dialogue.He continued that the South intends to bring the North back to the negotiating table to promote peace and restore inter-Korean ties.The minister said under the government's principle of popular sovereignty, his ministry will make efforts to establish North Korea and unification policies with public participation and the integration of public opinion, including those of all generations and income brackets.