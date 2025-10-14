Samsung Electronics Expects Q3 Profit to Reach 3-Year High

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Samsung Electronics said Tuesday it expects a third-quarter operating profit of more than 12 trillion won, beating analyst expectations, on the back of strong performance from its semiconductor business. Experts say the massive demand for chips used in the training and application of artificial intelligence(AI) will continue to prop up Samsung's earnings.Rosyn Park reports.Report: Samsung Electronics expects its third-quarter earnings to reach a three-year high as demand for artificial intelligence across sectors continues to expand.In its earnings guidance released Tuesday, the tech giant said operating profit in the July-September period had risen 32 percent from 2024 to 12-point-one trillion won, or eight-point-five billion U.S. dollars. The figure outperformed analyst estimates by 17 percent and marked its largest profit since the second quarter of 2022.The South Korean tech giant also expects to report record revenue of 86 trillion won, or roughly 60-point-one billion dollars, in Q3.Although detailed figures were not disclosed, analysts believe the company’s semiconductor division led the surprise performance, accounting for around six trillion won, or four-point-two billion dollars, of its operating profit.Other major factors include rising memory chip prices and increased shipments of high-bandwidth memory.Experts predict that Samsung Electronics' performance will continue to rebound as memory prices surge due to a series of large-scale investments led by ChatGPT developer OpenAI.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.