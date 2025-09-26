Interior Minister: Seoul to Boost Police Presence in Cambodia amid Surge in Korean Kidnappings

Photo : YONHAP News

Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung pledged Tuesday that South Korea will increase the number of police officers stationed in Cambodia to address a sharp rise in kidnapping cases involving Korean nationals.During a parliamentary audit, Yoon said the government will actively respond to police request to expand its presence in Cambodia.Yun said a “Korean Desk” will be established within Cambodian police, similar to units already operating in Thailand and the Philippines, to better protect Korean citizens.The announcement comes after the recent death of a Korean college student who was allegedly tortured after falling victim to a job scam in Cambodia made headlines.During the audit, ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Yang Bu-nam noted that abductions of Koreans rose from 21 in 2023 to over 220 last year and are projected to exceed 400 by the end of this year.Meanwhile, Yun also apologized for last month’s fire at the National Information Resources Service, which severely disrupted government computer systems, and vowed to mobilize all resources to ensure full restoration.He added that the government will prioritize regional development through fiscal and tax incentives and strengthen public safety under a new Basic Life and Safety Act.