Court Considering Detention of Ex-Justice Minister for Taking Part in Yoon's Martial Law Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court will decide as early as Tuesday night whether to order the detention of former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae for allegedly aiding former President Yoon Suk Yeol's December 3 martial law declaration.The Seoul Central District Court had called a hearing the same day after prosecutors requested his pretrial detention last Thursday.The special counsel team investigating the martial law declaration has brought charges of aiding insurrection, power abuse and obstruction of rights against Park, claiming that the former minister took part in Yoon's actions and failed to prevent them.Prosecutors say Park convened a meeting of senior justice ministry officials soon after Yoon's declaration and ordered the dispatch of prosecutors to the joint investigation headquarters created under military command.He also stands accused of placing a team at the Korea Immigration Service on standby to enforce travel bans and ordering the Korea Correctional Service to look into detention centers' available capacity.The special counsel team previously sought the detention of three other Cabinet members: former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min. The court ruled in favor of Kim's and Lee's detention.