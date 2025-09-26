Seoul Shares Fall for Second Straight Day

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks closed lower for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, and the Korean won weakened, amid continued trade tensions between the United States and China.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell 22-point-74 points, or zero-point-63 percent, on Tuesday to close at three-thousand-561-point-81.The bourse opened higher, boosted by strong third-quarter earnings from Samsung Electronics.However, the index lost momentum after China reaffirmed that it intended to continue its ongoing trade dispute with the U.S., reigniting investor concerns over escalating tensions between the world’s two largest economies.China also sanctioned five U.S. subsidiaries of the South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ lost 12-point-53 points, or one-point-46 percent, to close at 847-point-96.The South Korean won weakened against the U.S. dollar by five-point-two won to trade at one-thousand-431 won as of 3:30 p.m.