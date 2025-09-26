Police Received 143 Cases of Suspected Disappearance, Detention of S. Koreans in Cambodia in Past 2 Yrs.

Photo : YONHAP News

Police said they have received 143 reports of suspected disappearance and detention of South Koreans in Cambodia during the past two years or so.The National Police Agency announced that 91 of those reported missing have since been located and confirmed safe and that the other cases remain under investigation.It is the first time that the police have disclosed data regarding the suspected disappearance and detention of South Koreans in Cambodia.The revelation comes amid rising cases of kidnapping and detention targeting South Koreans in the Southeast Asian country.Korea's police are in the midst of setting up a "Korean Desk" in Cambodia to handle crimes targeting Korean nationals and dispatching 30 additional officers to conduct international joint investigations.Acting Police Commissioner General Yoo Jae-seong said in a news conference on Monday that he intends to request the "Korean Desk" and a strong response from Cambodian law enforcement during a discussion with the deputy general commissioner of Phnom Penh's national police next week.