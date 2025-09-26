JCS Chief: Russia Could Have Provided Technical Support for N. Korea's New Hwasong-20 ICBM

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said Russia may have supported the development of North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile that was showcased during a military parade in Pyongyang last week.JCS Chairman Jin Yong-sung said during a parliamentary audit on Tuesday that there was a strong possibility that Russia had provided technical assistance to the regime during the creation of the Hwasong-20.When asked if the South Korean military is capable of defending itself against the North's Hwasong-11Ma supersonic missile, which was also unveiled at the parade, the JCS chief said the weapon could be intercepted, with perhaps a reduced probability of success.Jin said that though technical aspects of the North's new missiles still require verification, the military will prepare its response regardless.Asked if he planned to utilize civilian satellites for military reconnaissance, the chairman said the military is pursuing the possibility of leveraging such equipment, as well as military satellites, as a means to access intelligence repeatedly in short periods of time.