Samsung to Introduce Performance Share Plan for Employees

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics will introduce a performance-based stock unit program, hoping to motivate employees to value long-term performance.According to industry sources on Tuesday, Samsung has informed workers in an internal notice that they will receive Samsung Electronics shares, depending on the stock's performance over the next three years.Samsung will allocate between 200 and 300 shares to each employee, depending on their career level, over three years starting in 2028.The system is a departure from the company's existing reward structure, under which bonuses are calculated by deducting taxes and investment spending from operating profit.Samsung Electronics announced earlier the same day that it anticipated an operating profit of 12-point-one trillion won, or around eight-point-four billion U.S. dollars, for the third quarter, up 31-point-eight percent from a year earlier.Samsung will also allow employees to receive part of their bonuses as equity starting in 2026.