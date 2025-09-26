Court Rejects Detention Warrant for Ex-Justice Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court rejected a warrant to detain former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae, who is accused of aiding insurrection related to the December 3 martial law declaration.The Seoul Central District Court dismissed the warrant on Wednesday, citing insufficient evidence to justify detention, as well as low risk of flight or evidence tampering.The court added that questions regarding how and to what extent Park recognized the illegality of his actions, as well as the objective unlawfulness of the measures he took, should be thoroughly examined during trial.The special counsel team investigating the martial law declaration has charged Park with aiding insurrection, abuse of power and obstruction of rights, alleging that he participated in former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s actions and failed to prevent them.Park is accused of convening a meeting of senior justice ministry officials shortly after Yoon’s declaration and ordering the dispatch of prosecutors to the joint investigation headquarters established under martial law command.He also faces allegations of placing a team at the Korea Immigration Service on standby to enforce travel bans and ordering the Korea Correctional Service to assess detention centers’ available capacity.