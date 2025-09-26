Special Counsel Questions Yoon on Drone Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol was questioned on Wednesday over his administration's alleged attempts to incite a military clash with North Korea.The special counsel team investigating Yoon's December 3 martial law declaration said in a press briefing the same day that an interrogation had kicked off around 10 a.m., but that the former president had refused to provide testimony and took a break one hour after questioning began.The team has accused Yoon of sending drones to Pyongyang in an attempt to provoke a conflict that could justify his martial law declaration.Wednesday marks the first time Yoon has appeared for questioning since he was placed in pretrial detention for a second time in July in connection with the martial law case.The special counsel team has summoned Yoon to testify about the matter on both September 24 and September 30, but the ex-president failed to appear on either date.Cho’s team said it had requested a warrant for Yoon's formal arrest on September 30 to forcibly bring him in for questioning and received the warrant the next day.The team planned to execute the warrant Wednesday morning. However, the former president agreed to appear voluntarily after a prison officer informed him of the prosecution's intentions.