Joint Response Team Set to Leave for Cambodia

Photo : YONHAP News

A government joint response team is set to leave for Cambodia on Wednesday to address rising cases of employment scams, kidnapping and detention involving South Korean nationals.Led by Second Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Kim Jin-a, the team will depart for Phnom Penh in the afternoon.The head of the National Office of Investigation under the National Police Agency, along with officials from the Ministry of Justice, National Intelligence Service and other relevant agencies, will also join the mission.Once in Cambodia, the team plans to meet with high-ranking officials to discuss cooperation in investigating the death of a South Korean university student who was reportedly tortured by a criminal organization in August.They will also coordinate arrangements for the autopsy and repatriation of his remains.The team will investigate the situation of approximately 80 South Koreans believed to be detained or confined in Cambodia, whose whereabouts remain unknown, according to reports received by the foreign ministry.Additionally, the team will consult with local authorities on the repatriation of Korean nationals detained in connection with online scam crimes.Currently, 63 South Koreans are believed to be detained, but many reportedly refuse repatriation, leaving the timeline for their return uncertain.