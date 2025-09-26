200 International Students to Help Make APEC Summit Language Barrier-Free Event

Photo : YONHAP News

Hundreds of international students attending universities in North Gyeongsang Province will be volunteering at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit in Gyeongju to ensure it is a language barrier-free event.According to organizers, a total of 200 students from 15 countries around the world, including the United States, China, Japan, Canada, Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia, will serve as diplomatic envoys for the province and be deployed at APEC sites.They will also offer their services at local tourist hotspots such as Hwangridan-gil and major transportation hubs like Gyeongju Station and the Gyeongju Intercity Bus Terminal for tourists who visit the city during the summit.The student volunteers were selected through each university's recommendation process and can speak various languages such as their native language and English.They will have all received necessary training before the official APEC period begins on October 27.In particular, the student volunteers will be dispatched to the Gyeongju Arts Center where they will support officials attending the APEC CEO Summit from October 28-31.In addition, they will contribute to the successful hosting of the summit by participating in the production of promotional videos and social media content promoting APEC globally.