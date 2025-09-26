Menu Content

Seoul Stocks Hit Record High after Gov't Expands Real Estate Regulations

Written: 2025-10-15 17:35:06Updated: 2025-10-15 17:44:07

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks surged to a record high on Wednesday as the government announced expanded measures to rein in soaring apartment prices.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 95-point-47 points, or two-point-68 percent, on Wednesday to close at three-thousand-657-point-28, surpassing the three-thousand-600 threshold once again.

Shares across the main bourse closed higher, with Samsung Electronics rising three-point-71 percent to 95-thousand won following its strong third-quarter earnings forecast announced Tuesday.

Investor sentiment was also boosted by new government measures aimed at cooling soaring home prices, which may encourage more capital to flow into financial markets.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose 16-point-76 points, or one-point-98 percent, to close at 864-point-72.

Meanwhile, the South Korean won strengthened against the U.S. dollar by nine-point-seven won to trade at one-thousand-421-point-three won as of 3:30 p.m.
