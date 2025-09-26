Seoul Stocks Hit Record High after Gov't Expands Real Estate Regulations

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks surged to a record high on Wednesday as the government announced expanded measures to rein in soaring apartment prices.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 95-point-47 points, or two-point-68 percent, on Wednesday to close at three-thousand-657-point-28, surpassing the three-thousand-600 threshold once again.Shares across the main bourse closed higher, with Samsung Electronics rising three-point-71 percent to 95-thousand won following its strong third-quarter earnings forecast announced Tuesday.Investor sentiment was also boosted by new government measures aimed at cooling soaring home prices, which may encourage more capital to flow into financial markets.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose 16-point-76 points, or one-point-98 percent, to close at 864-point-72.Meanwhile, the South Korean won strengthened against the U.S. dollar by nine-point-seven won to trade at one-thousand-421-point-three won as of 3:30 p.m.